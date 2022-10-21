Oshkosh Police make arrest after investigating social media threat

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department investigated a social media post that has been circulating amongst students.

Officers began investigating Thursday night after becoming aware of a post indicating a potential threat towards Oshkosh West High School.

Officers immediately began investigating this incident and made an arrest.

At this time, police said the threat is unsubstantiated but the investigation is still ongoing.

Police encourage people not to share or repost these types of posts but instead to contact law enforcement if they see a threat on social media.