Oshkosh Police investigating incident where man approached child, offering candy

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened Thursday around 12:00 p.m. Police said a man approached a child in the 1000 block of North Washburn Street in Oshkosh.

Officers were notified of a situation where a child had been in a vehicle while a parent was in a store. During that time, police said the child indicated that a white man, possibly around 80 years old, approached the vehicle and asked the child if the child wanted candy, and told the child that he had a puppy.

Police said no physical contact occurred and the man then left in what is described as an older gray minivan-style vehicle. No one was injured during this incident and the incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.