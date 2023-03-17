Oshkosh police investigate officer-involved shooting

OSHKOSH (NBC26) — Oshkosh police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Police responded after 1:30 Friday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is on scene. Police confirm the officer was not hurt, and the person involved in the shooting is being treated at ThedaCare Hospital.

We have a crew on the way to learn more information about what happened.

There is currently no threat to public safety and Oshkosh Police are not looking for any additional individuals related to this matter.

Further information will be released when it becomes available from the Division of Criminal Investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 911 (if an emergency) or (920) 236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

