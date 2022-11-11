Oshkosh Police investigate home intruder, no injuries reported

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a home while the homeowner was inside.

Police said the suspicious situation took place at a residence in the 1500 block of Covington Drive early Friday morning.

At around 6:36 a.m. Friday, a person reported a male stranger had entered her residence at around 5:30 a.m. According to police, she stated that he had physical contact with her but that she was not injured during the encounter.

The homeowner stated the male stranger ultimately fled from her home. She described him as wearing dark clothing and a cloth face mask that covered the lower portion of his face.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. If you live in the area where this occurred and have video surveillance cameras, police are asking you to review your footage to see if this suspect was recorded on your cameras from about 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

If anyone has video surveillance to share with Detective Robertson, they're asked to forward the video to brobertson@ci.oshkosh.wi.us.

Those with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or through the P3 App.