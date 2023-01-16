Oshkosh Police investigate extensive graffiti in Red Arrow Park

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating several damage to property complaints that took place in Red Arrow Park, 850 N. Westfield St.

Officers received information that several juveniles damaged property at Red Arrow Park, the Skateboard Park and Pollock Pool. Extensive graffiti was found throughout all of these locations, according to police.

Oshkosh Police urge parents to remind children to be respectful of property and that repairs to fix damaged items can be very costly. Officers are currently working on identifying the individuals involved with these complaints.

Those with information about these incidents are asked to call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700, option 1.