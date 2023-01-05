Oshkosh Police investigate dead dog found in apartment, ask for public's help

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police are investigating a case of a dead dog found in an apartment and are asking for the public's help.

The Oshkosh Police Department said the dog was found inside a residence located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive in Oshkosh.

On Wednesday, at approximately 2:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to a multi-tenant property. Staff from the property management company contacted the Oshkosh Police Department to report that they had located a deceased dog inside an apartment.

Officers responded to the scene and located the medium-sized deceased dog. No residents or other animals were located within the apartment. An OPD Detective made contact with the owner of the dog. The cause of death is unknown at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or through the P3 App.