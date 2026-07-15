Oshkosh police execute drug warrants, seize illegal drugs and guns in 3 separate July 13 incidents

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department investigated 3 separate, unrelated incidents involving illegal drugs and firearms on July 13, 2026.

The incidents included the execution of 2 drug-related search warrants by the Oshkosh Police Department's Vice and Narcotics Unit in coordination with the Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group, as well as an accidental firearm discharge at a residence on the city's north side.

100 block of Cimarron Court

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Cimarron Court, where approximately 200 grams of cocaine, one handgun, and one AK-47-style rifle were recovered.

A 38-year-old male resident was taken into custody for violating the terms of his extended supervision. He is currently on parole for homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon/explosive. The Oshkosh Police Department is consulting with the U.S. Attorney's Office regarding potential additional charges.

700 block of Bowen Street

Investigators executed a second search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Bowen Street, where 2 firearms and illegal drugs were recovered.

A 46-year-old male resident was taken into custody for a probation violation. A 44-year-old male resident was taken into custody for bail jumping and resisting/obstructing an officer. That investigation remains ongoing.

North side accidental firearm discharge

At approximately 6 p.m., Oshkosh Police officers were dispatched to a residence on the city's north side following a report of an accidental firearm discharge inside a home. Officers located the firearm and took a teenager into custody on various weapons-related charges. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, submit a tip through the free P3 App on Apple or Android devices, or go to winnebagocrimestoppers.org. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.