Oshkosh Police arrest woman accused in Saturday morning stabbing

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 21-year-old woman is under arrest and another person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Oshkosh, police reported Saturday.

Police responded just before 8 a.m. Saturday to a weapons call at a residence located in the 500 Block of Jefferson Street.

Officers learned that a male had been stabbed multiple times by a female. Police said the male was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The two people involved in this case knew each other and this appears to be an isolated incident, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oshkosh was ultimately taken into custody.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Artus at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.