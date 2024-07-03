Oshkosh police are investigating an overnight homicide

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Police say a man was shot to death in Oshkosh, and they currently have a suspect in custody.

Oshkosh police say they responded to the 1000 block of Wisconsin Street Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. following a report of a body on the ground.

Authorities say they found a man who had been shot to death.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody, and they don't believe there's any danger to the public.

Oshkosh police say they're continuing to investigate what happened, but they're not looking for any other suspects.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

We do have a crew on the way, and they're working to learn more about what happened.

