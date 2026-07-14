Oshkosh Kids Foundation launches laundry supply drive to support local students and families

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Kids Foundation is launching its first annual Laundry Supply Drive to support students and families in the Oshkosh Area School District. The drive runs from July 1 through Aug. 31.

The drive aims to collect essential laundry supplies to help families meet basic needs and ensure children return to school feeling confident and prepared.

"Meeting basic needs is an essential part of helping children thrive," Amber Hammond, Director of Oshkosh Kids Foundation, said. "Something as simple as having access to laundry supplies can make a significant difference for families and help students show up to school feeling prepared and confident."

Access to clean clothing is an important part of a child's ability to participate fully in school and community activities. The drive is designed to help remove barriers for local families experiencing financial hardship.

Community members are encouraged to donate new laundry supplies, including:

Laundry detergent

Laundry pods

Dryer sheets

Fabric softener

Stain removers

Laundry baskets and hampers

Laundry bags

Laundry gift cards for local laundromats

Quarters for laundromat use

Donations can be dropped off at the following partner locations:

Nicolet National Bank – 1041 N. Westhaven Dr.

The Taqueria – 1838 Oshkosh Ave.

Evergreen Retirement Community – 1130 N. Westfield St.

Planet Purrk Cat Cafe – 100 City Center C.

Red's Piggly Wiggly – 525 E. Murdock Ave.

Rocky Rococo – 2295 Westowne Ave.

Laundry gift cards may be mailed directly to:

Oshkosh Kids Foundation PO Box 1433 Oshkosh, WI 54903

For those who cannot make it to a drop-off location, Oshkosh Kids Foundation has also created an Amazon Wishlist where items can be purchased and shipped directly to the organization. OKF is also available to coordinate pickup for community members who are unable to drop off donations.

For more information about the Laundry Supply Drive or how to support Oshkosh Kids Foundation, visit Oshkoshkids.org or the organization's Facebook page.