Oshkosh house fire displaces occupants, causes $50,000 in damage on Oxford Avenue

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 208 Oxford Ave. on July 13, 2026, at 11:17 p.m.

The first firefighters to arrive found smoke in the attic. Crews extinguished the fire within approximately 30 minutes.

Working smoke detectors alerted the occupants, who were able to evacuate safely. No firefighters or occupants were injured.

The structure sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage estimated at $50,000. The occupants have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.