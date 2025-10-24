Oshkosh girl heads to World Series for MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A 10-year-old Oshkosh girl is making the trip of a lifetime — straight to the World Series in Toronto.

Maggie Foust,10, a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh, is one of just 40 young athletes from across the country invited to compete in MLB’s Pitch, Hit & Run competition during this year’s World Series. More than 50,000 kids took part in the nationwide contest, and Maggie’s skills earned her a spot among the top five in her age group.

This morning, Maggie and her dad, Tim, flew out of Appleton International Airport, bound for Ontario. The World Series — between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays — kicks off Friday night at Rogers Centre.

“I think it's really cool, and I'm very excited,” Maggie said before leaving. “I've never been to the World Series before, and I'm really excited to compete again.”

Her dad is just as thrilled. “The Brewers didn’t make it, but seeing the World Series has been a dream for years,” Tim said. “It’ll be awesome, and it’s more family time. I’m excited to watch her compete again and hope she does well.”

Game One gets underway tonight at 7 p.m. Central, with Maggie set to take the field in front of a major-league crowd.