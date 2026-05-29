Oshkosh firefighters mourn loss of longtime leader Philip Grundy

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Fire Department is grieving the loss of Philip Grundy, a dedicated firefighter who served the community for 45 years.

Grundy, a third-generation firefighter, held numerous roles during his career, including Fire Chief, Assistant Chief, Captain, and Firefighter. He also served as equipment officer, ensuring apparatus and gear were maintained and ready to respond.

Following in the footsteps of his father, Guy P. Grundy, and grandfather, Guy E. Grundy, Philip proudly continued the family tradition. His children have carried that legacy forward as fourth-generation firefighters for the township.

“Philip will be greatly missed,” the department said in a statement, offering condolences to the Grundy family during this difficult time.