Oshkosh Firefighter killed in highway crash in Indiana while traveling for work

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh firefighter was killed in a highway crash in Indiana while traveling for work related to public safety and emergency warning systems.

According to a statement released by colleagues, the crash occurred on December 11, 2025, and involved Tom Diener, Carter Haen, and Robbie Betts.

Tom Diener died as a result of the crash.

Diener was a firefighter, volunteer public servant, and business owner whose work focused on protecting communities through emergency warning systems. He served as a Firefighter/Paramedic with the City of Oshkosh Fire Department and as a Lieutenant with the Town of Sheboygan Fire Department.

The statement notes that Diener’s death is being felt by his family, friends, coworkers, and the fire service communities he served.

Carter Haen and Robbie Betts were also involved in the crash. The statement says support is being extended to both as they recover in the days ahead. No additional details about their conditions were released.

A donation page has been established through the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation in memory of Tom Diener and to support Carter Haen and Robbie Betts.

The statement asks the public to keep all those affected in their thoughts and to respect the family’s privacy.

No additional details about the crash have been released.

Click HERE for a link to the Donation Page.