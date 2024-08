OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Area School District will discuss a potential book ban during Wednesday's school board meeting.

Leaders say the books up for discussion include Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe, Milk and Honey by Rupi Kuar, Let's Talk About It by Erika Moen, Fun Home by Alsion Beckdel, and both Anatomy of a Boyfriend and Anatomy of a Single Girl by Daria Snadowsky.

All six books are currently available at Oshkosh West High School.

Wednesday's meeting will take place at 6 PM.