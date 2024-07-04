Oshkosh Celebrates Fourth of July with food, fireworks, and reflections on freedom

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — At Menominee Park along Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh, locals gathered for a day of fun, food trucks, and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July. With a presidential election approaching and the Republican National Convention just around the corner, the atmosphere was charged with both festivity and reflection.



We spoke with several attendees to get their thoughts on patriotism and politics during this pivotal time.

Heather Creapo said, "I'm just going with the flow. And it's all you can do right now."

As the crowd settles in for another year of grilling and fireworks, Jacob Soyk says, "I just come out here, watch the fireworks, and go home. Do the same thing every year. "

However, this year feels different for many. Michael Hansen commented, "The government has its ups and downs."

From nearby Neenah, Richard Olson expressed his concern. "It's a real shame to me to see the division that we have, and it doesn't seem to ever go away. I mean, it just seems to divide further as time passes."

We also spoke with Barbara Krueger, who says our country is in need of a change. "I think we just need a change, a big change. I don't know what it is. And if I did, I'd run for president."

For Christina Johnson, the focus is on the significance of the day. "I just want people to remember the reason for today, like why we're celebrating. I don't think a lot of people do."

For Maria Delgado-Escamilla and her family, Independence Day is a celebration of their freedom. "As we are immigrants, we are celebrating too the Fourth of July because that means freedom," Maria said.

Having immigrated from Mexico to escape, she says, the uncertainty of her home country, Maria and her family embrace the freedom they've found in America. "You can see a lot of people from other countries that came here, and we just feel freedom, feel liberty," she says.

On this Fourth of July, Maria and her family say they're not worried about political turmoil. They're just grateful to be free. "We are thankful to be here," Maria added. "Thanks to America."

There's plenty to enjoy in Oshkosh for the Fourth of July. The Menominee Park Zoo is open until 6 p.m., there are 19 food trucks serving until 10 PM, and of course, the fireworks will kick off at 9:45 PM at Menominee Park.