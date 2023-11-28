Watch Now
Oshkosh-based company awarded $342M to produce equipment trailers for US Army

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An American flag ripples in the wind.
Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 28, 2023
OSHKOSH (AP) — An Oshkosh-based company and a Dutch firm have been awarded a $342 million contract to produce equipment trailers for the U.S. Army.

Oshkosh Defense announced Monday that it will partner with Broshuis, B.V., to produce an estimated 557 Medium Equipment Trailers. The six-axle trailer and its tractor can transport military equipment weighing up to 60 tons.

The five-year contract includes an option for two additional years.

The Army awarded Oshkosh Defense a $263.2 million contract last year to produce an estimated 466 heavy equipment trailers, which can transport up to 90 tons of equipment.

