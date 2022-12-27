Oshkosh Arena to charge for event parking starting in 2023

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Beginning in 2023, the Oshkosh Arena will charge $10 for event parking. This change applies to Wisconsin Herd games, as well as concerts and other events.

A statement from the arena thanked a credit union sponsor, Verve, for allowing the arena to have free parking for the past five years.

Now, event-goers parking in the arena will pay 10 dollars for a parking pass to display on the dashboard of their car. General parking will enter on 11th Street, at the eastern-most entrance. The other two entries into the lot will be coned off.

The guard house will be used for the parking pay attendant. The after-event exit will again use the east approach and the exit onto South Main Street. South Main and 12 will be exit only.

South Main and South Park will remain similar to current, the arena says. ADA will also use the entrance.

As of now, the arena says the lot will remain self-parking, meaning there won't be staff available to direct into specific parking spaces.

Those with VIP passes will enter as they currently do.