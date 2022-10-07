Oshkosh Area Humane Society seeking foster homes for influx of homeless kittens

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking for volunteers to foster kittens. The animal shelter says they're getting an influx of homeless kittens, "coming in almost daily,” said OAHS Executive Director Jessica Miller.

“The weather is cooler but we’ll be taking in homeless, orphaned, and nursing moms with babies until December," Miller said.

The shelter is able to house approximately 150 cats and kittens comfortably. However, during the busiest times there can be over 100 additional cats in foster homes as well, OAHS says.

“Foster homes save lives by expanding the walls of our shelter out into the community. The foster volunteers who helped us during the summer are looking for a break so we’re hoping we can recruit some cat lovers in our community to help us get through fall,” says Miller.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society provides all the necessary items for fostering including food, dishes, beds, litter, and litter boxes, along with medical care and training.

Those interested in fostering or learning more can visit the OAHS website at www.oahs.org or e-mail alaska@oahs.org.