Oshkosh Area Community Pantry launches Food for Health initiative for local produce

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Area Community Pantry has launched a new Food for Health initiative aimed at expanding access to fresh, locally sourced foods while increasing knowledge about healthy eating and Wisconsin agriculture.

The pantry, located inside the Saint Vincent de Paul building at 2551 Jackson Street in Oshkosh, believes everyone deserves access to nutritious foods like fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, and eggs — foods that nourish families, improve health, and connect communities to the land and people who produce them.

Program Manager Elizabeth Ahnert said the initiative reflects the pantry's core mission.

"We're excited to launch our Food for Health initiative to make locally grown produce and other nutritious foods more accessible and approachable for families who visit OACP," Ahnert said.

Because the pantry receives limited donations of fresh items, it often purchases them directly to fill gaps in supply. Those purchases support regional producers including Olden Organics Farm, Lamer's Dairy, and Milo's Poultry Farm.

Tracy Vinz, owner of Olden Organics, said the partnership is meaningful.

"Everyone deserves access to fresh, high-quality food," Vinz said. "Knowing our vegetables are reaching families who might not otherwise have that access is incredibly meaningful to us."

Through Food for Health, the pantry will increase the volume and variety of Wisconsin-grown fruits and vegetables available to guests. The initiative also incorporates educational resources adapted from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, highlighting a seasonal specialty crop each month and providing tools to help families learn how to select, prepare, and enjoy fresh produce.

The pantry launched its Produce of the Month program on July 1 with summer squash. More than 400 families took zucchini and yellow squash home within the first two 2 weeks.

The pantry is inviting the community to support Food for Health by making a financial gift toward fresh food purchasing, donating extra homegrown vegetables, or volunteering to stock the store. All donations to the initiative are currently being doubled. To give, visit oacptoday.org/summerproduce.

The Oshkosh Area Community Pantry is open for guest shopping Mondays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Those facing food insecurity can visit oacptoday.org or call 920-651-9960 for more information.