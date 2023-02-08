Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists donates medical supplies to Ukraine

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS) have donated several large-item medical supplies to help in the Russia-Ukraine war. The supplies will be brought to the Ukraine Medical Association of North America in Chicago and then flown to Ukraine to support those impacted by the war.

OSMS donated stretchers, shoulder positioners, IV needles, computer monitors and blankets.

"Anytime we upgrade equipment we try to get something better for our patients, or newer for our patients, different technology, and upgrade in technology, or if something near the expiration date, we arrange ways that we can donate these supplies to people that can still use them and help whatever effort that may be, today is helping the people in Ukraine," said Darin Schumacher, OSMS marketing manager.

OSMS previously donated numerous other items to the efforts in Ukraine, including an electrocardiogram machine, a refrigerated medical cabinet, anchors, sutures, surgical drapes, gloves and arterial line kits.

Ukraine Medical Association of North America volunteer Oksana Kobzar said the supplies are needed.

"On a daily basis, they receive wounded soldiers, wounded civilians, and refugees that they need to operate in extreme situations," Kobzar said. "To provide the need they have for surgical equipment, generators, structures, anything that can be used and is helpful because Ukrainian health care is not able to sustain and provide the current need that we have in Ukraine."