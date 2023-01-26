Opioid Settlement Money: Opinions sought on how it should be spent

Wisconsin is expecting more money to come in from opioid settlements, and state officials want to know how Wisconsinites want to see it spent.

The money comes from pharmaceutical distributors and Johnson & Johnson, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The amount for 2023 is about $8 million.

Last year it was $31 million, and was allocated for projects including school prevention programs and a NARCAN program.

A link to the survey on the money should be spent can be found here.