Darrell Brooks trial: Opening statements begin Thursday

WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks, Judge Jennifer Dorow, and the jury are back in a Waukesha courtroom today as opening statements are scheduled to begin in the trial of Darrell Brooks. Right off the bat, Brooks was removed from the courtroom and placed in a separate room, where he proceeded to take off his shirt.

Brooks is accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Opening statements come after Brooks motioned for an adjournment Wednesday, claiming he is on COVID-19 protocol. Judge Dorow denied the motion and continued with proceedings.

Up until now, Brooks has continually been removed from the courtroom and placed in a separate room where he can watch the trial virtually. He was removed due to continued disruptions during jury selection.

Within minutes of the hearing beginning Thursday, Brooks was once again removed from the courtroom and placed in a separate room. Within 10 minutes, he had interrupted Judge Dorow at least a dozen times.

Brooks once again wore his orange jail attire to court Thursday. Judge Dorow asked him if he was willing to go back to his cell and change into street clothes. She said the whole point in allowing street clothing is to shield the fact that Brooks is in custody, and it "lends to the dignity of the proceedings."

TMJ4 Darrell Brooks removed his shirt after he was removed from the courtroom Thursday.

Brooks, however, refused and said, "who doesn't know I am in custody?"

Once he was in a separate courtroom, Brooks removed his shirt and turned his back to the camera.

Dorow resumed court and spoke about Brooks' removal, saying, "I have asked the Sheriff's department file a written report on Mr. Brooks' conduct. At one point, he took off a shoe and it appeared to the deputies that he was going to throw the shoe. He's seated with his back to the camera. He took his shirt off as well."

District Attorney Sue Opper then brought up Brooks' mental capacity, saying his actions are "attempting to derail these proceedings and avoid the inevitable. We have zero concerns about the mental competency of Mr. Brooks to proceed."

The state and Judge Dorow discussed several mental evaluations that were conducted prior to the trial beginning, all of which revealed he is mentally capable of defending himself at trial.

About an hour later, Brooks had his shirt back on and told bailiffs that his finger was cut when he was removed from the courtroom. He refused to show them his hands, and Judge Dorow moved on. She did not order any medical assistance for Brooks' alleged cut.

On Thursday, the state requested that the court prohibit photos and videos of witnesses and victims. Judge Dorow rejected that request, saying they will be fully recognizable on the stand. She did, however, maintain the sole exception for juvenile witnesses.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the jury was brought into the courtroom. Dorow began reading the jury instructions which include a reading of all 77 charges Brooks faces. He held up an objection sign during a majority of the reading.

TMJ4 Darrell Brooks objected to the entire reading of the jury instructions on Thursday.

Criminal Defense Attorney Jonathan Lavoy spoke with our Tom Durian and Bruce Harrison ahead of Wednesday's opening statements and said he believes Brooks will be ineffective during his remarks and will continue disrupting and using delay tactics.

"I don't think he's going to focus on the elements of the crime. I think he's going to try to focus on his delay tactics, and antics... I think he will be woefully ineffective," Lavoy said.

He went on to say the delay tactics are likely Brooks attempting to create an opportunity to appeal the trial, but Lavoy said he is failing. He said Brooks is not bringing the true issues of the case forward.

Day four of the trial begins at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday with jury instructions, opening statements, and a little bit of housekeeping. The prosecution is again asking the court to not show the victim's during the trial.

