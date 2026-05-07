Oneida Police seek help finding missing woman

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — The Oneida Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Miranda L. Smith, 27, who has been missing since Friday, May 1.

Police say the last known contact with Smith occurred in the evening that day, and her family has not seen or heard from her since. Investigators note that this disappearance is out of character for her.

Smith is described as having been born on September 29, 1998.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Oneida Police Department at (920) 869-2239.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, visit 432stop.com, or use the “P3” app.