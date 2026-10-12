Oneida Nation marks Indigenous Peoples' Day with ceremony, celebration and voter outreach

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — The Oneida Nation marked Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday with a celebration honoring Indigenous culture, history and resilience.

The day began at the Norbert Hill Center with a sacred tobacco-burning ceremony, followed by guest speakers and musical performances from Oneida High School students.

Tribal leaders said the event serves as an opportunity to honor ancestors while educating younger generations about the importance of preserving Indigenous traditions and ways of life.

Oneida Nation Vice Chair Jameson Wilson said Indigenous communities continue to practice their culture despite historic efforts to force assimilation.

"We're still able to practice and live our way of life even though there was an immense amount of pressure to assimilate to western civilized culture," Wilson said. The celebration also highlighted the continued importance of Indigenous voices and civic engagement.

Following the morning festivities, the Oneida Nation hosted a Get Out the Rally Vote event featuring Indigenous actor and comedian Dallas Goldtooth at the Oneida Hotel.

Indigenous Peoples' Day is observed across the country as a time to recognize and celebrate the history, culture and contributions of Indigenous peoples.