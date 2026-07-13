Oneida Nation elects Business Committee members to serve the nation through 2029

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — The citizens of the Oneida Nation elected their governing council Saturday, July 11, choosing the members who will serve on the Oneida Business Committee through 2029.

The Oneida Business Committee is the governing body of the Oneida Nation. The nine-member, full-time paid body oversees the daily business of the nation and is elected to serve three-year terms.

Tehassi Hill was re-elected as chairman. Larry Barton was re-elected as treasurer and Lisa Liggins was re-elected as secretary. Jameson Wilson was newly elected as vice chairman.

Returning council members include incumbents Jennifer Webster and Jonas Hill. Newly elected council members are Aliskwet Ellis, Kristal Hill and Lora Danforth.

Voters cast ballots at two polling locations: the Oneida Community Health Center in Oneida and the Southeastern Oneida office in Milwaukee. Voters must be enrolled Oneida members and at least 18 years old.

Saturday's election also filled vacancies on several other entities, including the Election Board, Land Claims Commission, Land Commission, Oneida Commission on Aging, School Board, Trust Enrollment Committee, Personnel Commission and 4 vacancies on the Oneida Judiciary.

All results are tentative until ratified by the current Business Committee following the resolution of any challenges.

The newly elected Oneida Business Committee will be inaugurated in a tribal ceremony on Friday, Aug. 28, at Thornberry Creek at Oneida. A full list of successful candidates can be found on the Oneida website here.