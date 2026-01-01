Oneida Nation condemns ICE agreement

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — Oneida-Stantec JV, LLC, a recognized federal contractor and joint venture between Oneida Environmental and Stantec, has been awarded two agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Oneida Nation is now sharing their response to the controversial move.

For context, the Oneida Nation says Oneida Environmental is a tribally owned SBA certified 8(a) business that performs a variety of contracted functions for federal contractors. Services include engineering and inspection to ensure safety, quality and compliance in federal facilities, which may include ICE detention centers. Oneida Environmental is also a subsidiary of Oneida Engineering Science Construction Group (OESC), an independent corporate entity wholly owned by the Oneida Nation.

In response to the ICE agreement, the Nation says the Oneida Business Committee met with OESC leadership to discuss values, shareholder expectations and the ramifications that the joint venture’s role in the development of an ICE detention center may have.

In a statement, Nation leaders say in part “The Oneida Business Committee condemns OESC’s action to enter a contract for ICE facilities and we believe such actions hinder teaching our values to the next seven generations of its employees, representatives, or corporations if we do not abide by those values today.”

The Nation adds that moving forward, the Oneida Business Committee has adopted a resolution that indicates the Nation requires its divisions, entities and tribal corporations to disengage from grants, agreements or contracts that involve ICE.

In response to the new resolution, Chairman Tehassi Hill says, “Passing this resolution is an initial step to implementing clarity about the Nation’s expectations that our employees, representatives, businesses, and tribal corporations align with our core values. The Oneida Business Committee will consider other appropriate steps needed to prevent future misalignment with balanced measure using our Good Mind Principles.”

The Oneida Nation adds that this is a complex and evolving issue, and that no further communication will be provided at this time.