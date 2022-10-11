Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Posted at 11:05 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 00:10:48-04

ONEIDA, Wis. (NBC 26) — October 10 is Indigenous Peoples' Day across the country.

Members of the Oneida Nation in Oneida near Green Bay observed the holiday by singing, playing drum music, and encouraging those taking part in the celebration to stay strong.

"It's a reclamation to take back the day and educate the broader communities that we're still here, and we're going to continue to be here," Oneida Nation vice chairman Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens said.

The Oneida Nation originated in upstate New York.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!