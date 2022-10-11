Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

ONEIDA, Wis. (NBC 26) — October 10 is Indigenous Peoples' Day across the country.

Members of the Oneida Nation in Oneida near Green Bay observed the holiday by singing, playing drum music, and encouraging those taking part in the celebration to stay strong.

"It's a reclamation to take back the day and educate the broader communities that we're still here, and we're going to continue to be here," Oneida Nation vice chairman Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens said.

The Oneida Nation originated in upstate New York.