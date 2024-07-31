Oneida community encouraged to help save teen's life

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old boy needs your help to save his life.

The Oneida community is encouraged to rally around a teenager and get their cheek swabbed to see whether they're a match to donate stem cells.

Tyler was diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer, and he spent 9 months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Tyler's battle continues today, but you can help!

The Oneida community and health care providers are asking people of Oneida to get their cheek swabbed to see if they're a match to be a stem cell donor.

Debbie Danforth is the Division Director at Oneida Health, and she says they're looking for people in the Oneida community from 18 to 35, and she's hoping someone with the same background will be the best match.

"Our feeling is time is of the essence for him. So, whatever we can do to see if we can find a match for him that could potentially save his life, and so that's the sense that we want to do what we can to help. So, that's the main reason," Danforth said.

Danforth says you can help save Tyler's life by getting your cheek swabbed Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM in the Oneida Health Center Main Conference Room.

If you can't attend in person, you can also order a kit online to get your cheek swabbed.

