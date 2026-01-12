Oneida Business Committee addresses tensions after deadly ICE shooting

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — The Oneida Business Committee is speaking out and urging calm after heightened tensions following the fatal shooting of an American woman by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minneapolis last week.

Tribal leaders say encounters between ICE and Oneida Nation citizens raise safety and sovereignty concerns, especially when federal officers refuse to recognize tribal identification cards.

The Oneida Nation has issued federally compliant identification cards that meet REAL ID standards — a process developed over years with state and federal partners. These cards are intended to serve as official proof of both identity and tribal citizenship.

“Our goal is to ensure members have a resource to identify themselves as citizens of the Oneida Nation for any official purpose,” the committee said. “We believe our identification cards should be accepted.”

No Ban, But Strong Condemnation

While the Oneida Nation says it cannot legally bar ICE agents from entering the reservation, leaders stressed they do not welcome their presence.

“We condemn their actions,” the statement read. “We ask members to keep our guidance close at hand and to always carry identification.”

The guidance — which the committee recommends members keep posted on refrigerators, in cars, and by front doors — outlines how to safely manage encounters with ICE, whether in public, at home, or at work.

Key Safety Guidance for Encounters With ICE

Stay Calm & Verify – If approached, remain polite and request official identification.

At Home – Keep doors closed. Only allow entry if agents produce a judicial warrant signed by a judge. Administrative ICE forms do not authorize entry without consent.

State Your Rights – If presented with no valid warrant, clearly say, “I do not consent to your entry.”

Carry Multiple IDs – Tribal members are urged to carry at least two forms of identification. While Oneida IDs are federally compliant, ICE agents may not recognize them in all cases.

Do Not Resist or Flee – If detained, say, “I am exercising my right to remain silent. I want to speak with an attorney.”

Document & Report – If safe, record interactions and report incidents to the Oneida Police Department at 920-869-2239.

Tribal members can receive new Tribal IDs, Certificates of Enrollment, and Certificates of Indian Blood at no cost for an indefinite period. Members in Wisconsin may also qualify for a free state ID for voting purposes through the DMV’s voter ID petition process.

Businesses and ICE Access

ICE agents may enter public business areas, but restricted employee-only spaces require consent or a judicial warrant. Officials urge all businesses to clearly post restricted-area signage.

Resources

For additional information on individual rights during ICE contacts, the Oneida Nation refers members to the Native American Rights Fund’s ICE resources at narf.org/ice-resources-2026.

“Our primary focus is the safety of our members,” the committee stated. “We want every citizen to be prepared, have the proper identification, and handle these encounters without escalating tensions.”