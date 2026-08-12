One year after his death, Jim Brey’s name will have a permanent place at Manitowoc City Hall

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — One year after the death of longtime Manitowoc Alderman Jim Brey, the city is finding a permanent way to make sure his name remains part of the work happening inside City Hall.

The city announced Wednesday that a newly upgraded conference room at City Hall will be named the Jim Brey Conference Room, honoring a man who spent more than three decades serving the Manitowoc community.

The timing of the announcement carries special meaning: Wednesday marks exactly one year since Brey's death.

City of Manitowoc One year after longtime Alderman Jim Brey’s death, Manitowoc is honoring his decades of public service by naming a City Hall conference room after him

Brey was remembered as a dedicated public servant who believed strongly in the role local government could play in improving people's lives.

The room that will now bear his name is used for numerous city committee meetings and is also where plaques honoring former Manitowoc alders are displayed.

For those who worked alongside Brey, that makes the location particularly fitting.

City of Manitowoc

"Jim attended more meetings than anyone I've ever served with—occasionally ones he wasn't even required to be at," the city's announcement reads.

The tribute also included a bit of humor that those who knew Brey may recognize.

"Now, with his name above the door, he won't just attend every meeting—he'll preside over them with a perfect attendance forever."

City leaders said Brey's dedication, compassion, and influence will continue to be felt in Manitowoc for generations.

The Jim Brey Conference Room will be officially dedicated during the Manitowoc Common Council meeting on Monday.