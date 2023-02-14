One week until Give BIG Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The countdown to Give BIG Green Bay 24-hour day of giving is on!
Give BIG Green Bay is an innovative program providing a way to highlight the work of nonprofits improving life in the community.
A total of 45 area non-profits will participate in the 6th annual 24-hour giving challenge starting at noon on February 21 and running until noon on February 22.
During the 24-hour donation period, a total of $500,000 match donation will be available to ensure the 2023 event will go further than ever before to support the important work of area nonprofits.
Those looking to donate and make a BIG difference starting on February 21 to February 22, noon to noon can visit giveBIGGreenbay.org to donate.
Below is a list of the 45 nonprofit partners organized by category. Those marked with a star (*) are new to Give BIG Green Bay.
Animal Welfare
- Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
- Wisconsin Humane Society - Green Bay Campus
Arts & Culture
- Green Bay Community Theater *
- Heritage Hill State Historical Park
- Pulaski Area Historical Society *
- Share, Accept, Grow, Encourage *
Community Improvement
- Definitely De Pere
- Volunteer Center of Brown County
- NeighborWorks Green Bay
Education
- Bridge the Gap For Autism
- Einstein Project
- Junior Achievement of WI - Greater Green Bay area
- Literacy Green Bay
- Northeast Wisconsin Latinx Rising *
- Syble Hopp School
Environment & Conservation
- Ducks Unlimited *
- Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance
- Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust
Health & Wellness
- Brain Center of Green Bay *
- Brown County Oral Health Partnership
- Make-A-Wish Wisconsin - Northeast Wisconsin Chapter
- Options for Independent Living
- The Gathering Place *
- Vivent Helth
- Wello
Human Services
- Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County
- ASPIRO
- Community Service Agency (COMSA)
- Curative Connections
- Family & Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin
- We All Rise: African American Resource Center
Hunger & Homelessness
- Ecumenical Partnership for Housing
- House of Hope Green Bay
- Paul's Pantry
- Sage Shelter *
- The Giving Tree *
Military & Law Enforcement
- HOOAH WI
- Fall Prevention Alliance of NEW (N.E.W. Rescue Task Force)
Recreation & Sports
- Green Bay Bicycle Collective
- myTEAM TRIUMPH Wisconsin Chapter
Youth Development
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay
- Friends of PALS, Youth & Families
- Lovin' the Skin I'm In
- Rawhide Youth Services *
- Wisconsin Miss Amazing *
To learn more about each nonprofit being selected for Give BIG Green Bay 2023, visit givebiggrennbay.org/fundraisers, and to donate to a cause, click HERE.