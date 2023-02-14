One week until Give BIG Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The countdown to Give BIG Green Bay 24-hour day of giving is on!

Give BIG Green Bay is an innovative program providing a way to highlight the work of nonprofits improving life in the community.

A total of 45 area non-profits will participate in the 6th annual 24-hour giving challenge starting at noon on February 21 and running until noon on February 22.

During the 24-hour donation period, a total of $500,000 match donation will be available to ensure the 2023 event will go further than ever before to support the important work of area nonprofits.

Those looking to donate and make a BIG difference starting on February 21 to February 22, noon to noon can visit giveBIGGreenbay.org to donate.

Below is a list of the 45 nonprofit partners organized by category. Those marked with a star (*) are new to Give BIG Green Bay.

Animal Welfare



Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Wisconsin Humane Society - Green Bay Campus

Arts & Culture



Green Bay Community Theater *

Heritage Hill State Historical Park

Pulaski Area Historical Society *

Share, Accept, Grow, Encourage *

Community Improvement



Definitely De Pere

Volunteer Center of Brown County

NeighborWorks Green Bay

Education



Bridge the Gap For Autism

Einstein Project

Junior Achievement of WI - Greater Green Bay area

Literacy Green Bay

Northeast Wisconsin Latinx Rising *

Syble Hopp School

Environment & Conservation



Ducks Unlimited *

Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance

Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust

Health & Wellness



Brain Center of Green Bay *

Brown County Oral Health Partnership

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin - Northeast Wisconsin Chapter

Options for Independent Living

The Gathering Place *

Vivent Helth

Wello

Human Services



Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County

ASPIRO

Community Service Agency (COMSA)

Curative Connections

Family & Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin

We All Rise: African American Resource Center

Hunger & Homelessness



Ecumenical Partnership for Housing

House of Hope Green Bay

Paul's Pantry

Sage Shelter *

The Giving Tree *

Military & Law Enforcement



HOOAH WI

Fall Prevention Alliance of NEW (N.E.W. Rescue Task Force)

Recreation & Sports



Green Bay Bicycle Collective

myTEAM TRIUMPH Wisconsin Chapter

Youth Development



Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay

Friends of PALS, Youth & Families

Lovin' the Skin I'm In

Rawhide Youth Services *

Wisconsin Miss Amazing *

To learn more about each nonprofit being selected for Give BIG Green Bay 2023, visit givebiggrennbay.org/fundraisers, and to donate to a cause, click HERE.