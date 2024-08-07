One Stop Shop opens for students in need

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Four groups are teaming up for the first time Wednesday morning to help thousands of students in need to go back to school.

The One Stop Shop at the Kress Center in Green Bay starts at 7:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m.

"It is so exciting, because all four of us have usually had our own thing, and this year, we're actually combining it," said Newcap Executive Assistant Diana Bushman.

Bushman says Newcap, Howe Community Resource Center, Service League and the Salvation Army are hosting their first-ever One Stop School Shop to prepare more than 3,500 students for the school year.

Salvation Army Social Services Director Becky Darrow says the time it took will be worth it.

"We've been working on this since January. So, that relief of finally getting it kicked off and seeing those first kids through the door, I'm just going to be elated to finally get this show on the road," Darrow said.

Co-Chair Anna Burnette says students get to choose their supplies, from backpacks to new shoes.

"For them to have a little bit of ownership in picking the color they like and the design that they want--It's important to us to be able to give them that experience," Burnette said.

Organizers say more families are feeling the effects of inflation, and they're faced with tough choices.

"Do they pay rent or do they buy food? Do they buy food, or do they buy school supplies," Bushman asked.

Organizers encourage people to come and volunteer if you can.

It is important to note, this event is for pre-registered students.