One person was killed in fiery car crash near Omro: Investigation underway

TOWN OF OMRO (NBC 26) — One person was killed in a fiery crash in the Town of Omro.

Police and fire crews were called around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, to Highway 21 and Sand Pit Road for a 3-vehicle crash with one vehicle

fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of that burning vehicle was killed. According to police, the other two drivers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time this article was posted the names of the victims had not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

