Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person was killed in fiery car crash near Omro: Investigation underway

Motorcycle crash
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Burke, Amy
Motorcycle crash
Posted at 9:12 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 22:12:34-04

TOWN OF OMRO (NBC 26) — One person was killed in a fiery crash in the Town of Omro.

Police and fire crews were called around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, to Highway 21 and Sand Pit Road for a 3-vehicle crash with one vehicle
fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of that burning vehicle was killed. According to police, the other two drivers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time this article was posted the names of the victims had not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!