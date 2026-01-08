One person rescued from Green Bay house fire

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Royal Boulevard in Green Bay this morning.

Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott says several departments are on scene containing hot spots.

Firefighters were called to the home around 6 a.m., and they say one person was trapped inside who had to be rescued.

Two other people were outside, and all three of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say it's too soon to tell how the fire started and how much damage was caused.

