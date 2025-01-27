One person recovering from burns after Fond du Lac duplex fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — One person is recovering from burns after a duplex caught fire Sunday afternoon in Fond du Lac.

Firefighters responded to 93 South Bell Street after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The people living there were able to escape, but one of them was taken to a local hospital for forearm burns, because they were trying to put out the fire.

Investigators say the fire is under investigation, but they're focusing their efforts on the outside garbage receptacles.

Authorities say both people will have to find a new place to live since there was so much damage to the duplex.

