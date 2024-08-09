Watch Now
One person recovering from an early morning fire

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started early Friday morning in Whitelaw.
WHITELAW (NBC 26 — One person is recovering from smoke inhalation after a fire started early this morning in Whitelaw, but investigators say the fire is contained.

Dispatchers say firefighters were called to 1431 Hempton Lake Road just before 1 AM.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and investigators believe the property is a total loss.

We are still working to learn how that fire started.

