One person recovering from an early morning fire

WHITELAW (NBC 26 — One person is recovering from smoke inhalation after a fire started early this morning in Whitelaw, but investigators say the fire is contained.
Dispatchers say firefighters were called to 1431 Hempton Lake Road just before 1 AM.
One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and investigators believe the property is a total loss.
We are still working to learn how that fire started.
