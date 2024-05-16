One person killed, one recovering after motorcycle crash

FOND DU LAC, WIS. (NBC 26) — A 29-year-old woman was killed and a 30-year-old man is recovering after a crash that happened Wednesday night in Fond du Lac County.

Authorities say it happened just after 5 p.m. on County Highway OO at Rolling Meadows Drive.

An early investigation shows a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old man from Ripon turned left in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 30-year-old man from Fond du Lac was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital.

A 29-year-old Fond du Lac woman was also on the motorcycle, and she was killed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

