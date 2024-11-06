One person killed in Wednesday morning crash in Winnebago County, deputies say

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Deputies say one person was killed in a crash in Winnebago County early Wednesday morning.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to a two-car crash on State Highway 21 and Leonard Point Road in the town of Algoma just before 6:00 a.m Wednesday.

Deputies say one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the second car was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.