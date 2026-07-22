One person killed in Menominee County UTV crash; speed and alcohol believed to be factors

MENOMINEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person is dead after a UTV crash in Menominee County Tuesday evening, according to the Menominee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called around 7:52 p.m. Tuesday to an area south of the intersection of County Road 577 and Birch Creek #6 Road in Menominee Township for a report of a single-vehicle UTV crash.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver had been thrown from the UTV and suffered severe injuries. Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, the driver was pronounced dead.

Investigators also located a passenger who had been riding in the UTV. The passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not release the extent of the passenger's injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff's office says speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Menominee County Sheriff's Office at 906-863-4441. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Marinette and Menominee County.