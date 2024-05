KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WIS. (NBC 26) — A 57-year-old man is dead after his home caught fire in the Township of Franklin.

Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department was called for reports of a fully engulfed home at N1899 Manitowoc Road around 10:51 P.M. on Thursday.

The man was found deceased inside his home according to authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and we are not releasing the name of the victim until family is notified.