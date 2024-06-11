One person killed, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash between a car and an ATV.

Deputies said in a news release first responders got the call Tuesday at 12:41 p.m. for the crash at Bonnie View Road near County Trunk Highway 44 in the Town of Utica.

Deputies say one of the ATV riders died at the scene. The other ATV rider was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the driver of the car had minor injuries and is fully cooperating with law enforcement. Authorities say the car driver immediately called 911 and helped with first aid. A passenger from the car also assisted with life-saving measures.

The name of the person who was killed is not being named at this time.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the crash.

"Our deepest condolences are with the families and friends impacted by this tragic event," the sheriff's office said in the release.