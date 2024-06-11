Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person killed, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Winnebago County

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jun 11, 2024

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash between a car and an ATV.

Deputies said in a news release first responders got the call Tuesday at 12:41 p.m. for the crash at Bonnie View Road near County Trunk Highway 44 in the Town of Utica.

Deputies say one of the ATV riders died at the scene. The other ATV rider was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the driver of the car had minor injuries and is fully cooperating with law enforcement. Authorities say the car driver immediately called 911 and helped with first aid. A passenger from the car also assisted with life-saving measures.

The name of the person who was killed is not being named at this time.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the crash.

"Our deepest condolences are with the families and friends impacted by this tragic event," the sheriff's office said in the release.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!