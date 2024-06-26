One person killed, another hurt in Waupaca County motorcycle crash

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person was killed and another was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Waupaca County.

The sheriff's office said in a news release they got a call at approximately 8:04 p.m. Tuesday for a reported motorcycle crash on County Trunk Highway C and Little Falls Road in the Township of Wyoming.

Deputies say the motorcycle collided with a deer as it was traveling west on the highway.

The motorcycle had two people on it. Deputies say the motorcycle's passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was airlifted and taken to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

Names are not being released.