1 person killed after pulling out of driveway in Marinette County, deputies say

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person was killed in a crash in Marinette County on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said in a news release they got a report just before 3:15 p.m. Friday of a crash on Highway 141 near County Highway K in the town of Amberg, with one person trapped underneath a vehicle.

In their initial investigation, deputies say a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Green Bay man was traveling north on Highway 141. Another vehicle that was being driven by 58-year-old Russell Reynolds of Wausaukee pulled out from a driveway onto 141 to head south, and the two vehicles collided, according to the release.

Deputies say Reynolds was thrown out of his vehicle and died from his injuries. Reynolds was not wearing his seatbelt, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office says failure to yield the right of way appears to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.