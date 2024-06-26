One person in custody after disturbance at Erb Park in Appleton

APPLETON — One person is in custody following a disturbance at Erb Park on the evening of June 25. The Appleton Police Department says it's an ongoing investigation.

According to police, officers were dispatched for a report of shots fired near the park pavilion at approximately 8:14 p.m. No injuries or damages were determined after officers responded and secured a perimeter.

At 8:23 p.m., officers identified those involved and a suspect was taken into custody. A handgun was also recovered. The suspect was transported to the Outagamie County Jail on multiple charges, including Felony Bail Jumping, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Disorderly Conduct, Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Resisting/Obstructing.

Police believes all of the individuals involved in this incident have been identified and located.