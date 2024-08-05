One person dies in Shawano County crash

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — An 80-year-old woman is dead, and another person is recovering in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Shawano County over the weekend.

Police were called to Highway 29 near Doc's Harley Davidson around 12:55 p.m. Sunday.

First responders say one of the passengers was unconscious and not breathing.

A deputy and good Samaritan started CPR, but unfortunately, they died from their injuries.

The initial investigation showed the deceased woman was a passenger in a vehicle which was leaving Doc’s Harley Davidson and attempting to go west on Highway 29.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle failed to clear the intersection and was hit by an eastbound vehicle on Hwy 29 on the rear driver’s side of the vehicle.

Both vehicles continued into the median of Hwy 29 where they came to rest.

All people in the vehicle traveling east were all right.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle had serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital.

The passenger who died was identified as an 80-year-old female from the Shawano area.

This individual was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This crash is still under investigation.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.