Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Marinette County

DEADLY CRASH MARINETTE CO FINAL.png
NBC 26
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Marinette County, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.<br/>
DEADLY CRASH MARINETTE CO FINAL.png
Marinette County Sheriff
Posted at 12:04 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 13:05:42-05

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Marinette County, according to a news release.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office said the deadly crash happened 5:21 p.m. Monday on Highway 8 just east of Tower Road in the town of Goodman.

Deputies said 69-year-old John Benzow of Goodman was pulling out onto the highway to travel west, and did not yield the right of way to a dump truck that was going east.

Deputies said Benzow was wearing a seatbelt but died from his injuries.

The dump truck driver, 65-year-old Randy Peterson from Loretto, Mich., was also wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies said this is Marinette County's sixth traffic death this year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!