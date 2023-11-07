One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Marinette County, according to a news release.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office said the deadly crash happened 5:21 p.m. Monday on Highway 8 just east of Tower Road in the town of Goodman.

Deputies said 69-year-old John Benzow of Goodman was pulling out onto the highway to travel west, and did not yield the right of way to a dump truck that was going east.

Deputies said Benzow was wearing a seatbelt but died from his injuries.

The dump truck driver, 65-year-old Randy Peterson from Loretto, Mich., was also wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies said this is Marinette County's sixth traffic death this year.