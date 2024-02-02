Watch Now
One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County

Posted at 4:02 PM, Feb 02, 2024
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said one man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Fond du Lac County.

Deputies said the crash happened on Kiel Road near Schoenborn Road in the town of Calumet.

They said a pickup truck traveling westbound on Kiel Road crossed the centerline and hit a semi-tractor trailer going eastbound.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck — a 53-year-old Newton man — was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver — a 62-year-old Menasha man — was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

