One person dead following house fire near Weyauwega

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Weyauwega Fire Department said one person is dead following a house fire Monday.

Fire Chief Tom Cullen told us the fire happened at a home in the E5700 block of Waukaunaka Street in the town of Royalton in Waupaca County.

Cullen said firefighters got called to a house filling with smoke just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. Firefighters broke through a basement window to remove a man from the room. The fire department said the man died at a hospital from smoke inhalation.

Cullen told us the victim was an elderly man. His wife got out of the home safely.

Cullen said the fire started in the basement. Firefighters are working to determine a cause.