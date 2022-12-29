One person dead, another hospitalized after Sheboygan house fire

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a porch fire reportedly spread to the rest of the home, according to the Sheboygan Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning to a reported porch fire. Sheboygan Police were first on the scene and informed responding crews the porch was fully engulfed with fire spreading to the home. As fire crews arrived on the scene, they were informed of people possibly still inside the home.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire while searching for anyone inside. One person was found in the home and unfortunately, the fire department said the person could not be revived. Another person was able to get out of the home after being alerted by the smoke alarm.

The department said the person was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The fire is currently under investigation. The victim was not identified.

